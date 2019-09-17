close

HTC planning comeback with new 4G, 5G handsets: Report

The handset maker announced last week it has made $23.5 million revenue in August, which is a significant increase compared to July.

Taipei: Days after posting a revenue increase of 67 per cent, Taiwanese handset maker HTC is mulling to make a comeback with new 4G smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 5G devices in 2020.

HTC will continue to strengthen its deployment in Taiwan's handset market with a more prudent positioning strategy as rival brands have been launching new models rampantly into the already crowded market, according to HTC Taiwan President Darren Chen, DigiTimes reported on Monday.

The once iconic smartphone player is also working to integrate its virtual reality (VR) solutions with handsets and 5G networks as a means to differentiate its smartphones from competitions and will also strengthen its cooperation with telecom operators to promote its Viveport VR content platform, according to Chen.

The handset maker announced last week it has made $23.5 million revenue in August, which is a significant increase compared to July.

However, while everything seems to be positive for the company, the overall revenue is still 47.1 per cent down on a yearly basis, according to a GSMArena report.

HTC, which exited the India market in July last year, last month launched "Wildfire X" in the country with InOne Smart Technology, the local licensee partner of HTC Corporation.

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera with 12MP+8MP+5MP lenses and a Big Pixel main camera. The device sports a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with 88.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

 

