Huawei Launches GT5 Smartwatch In India With GNSS Satellite Tracking – Check Price, Specs & More

New Delhi: Huawei has officially introduced its GT5 smartwatch in India, offering a perfect blend of luxury and advanced health and fitness features. Exclusively available on Flipkart, the GT5 comes in two sleek sizes—46mm for men and 41mm for women—catering to both style and functionality.

What colours do the Huawei GT5 smartwatches come in?

The smartwatch is available in a variety of colours, with options like Blue, Brown, and Black for men, and White, Gold, and Blue for women.

Price & Availability

The smartwatch is priced starting at Rs 18,999, with pre-booking discounts of up to Rs 4,500 available through select bank offers and coupons.

The GT5 smartwatch features a sleek design and advanced health and fitness tools powered by Huawei’s TruSense technology. It includes accurate GNSS satellite tracking and an emotional wellbeing assistant to monitor mental health. With over 10,000 watch faces, including 11 dynamic ones that change with the wearer's mood, it adds a personalised touch.

The GT5 features a 466 x 466 pixel display, offering clear visuals for both indoor and outdoor activities. Designed with fitness enthusiasts in mind, it offers advanced sports tracking for activities like golf, trail running, and free diving. The smartwatch also includes offline maps and real-time route navigation, making it perfect for outdoor adventures. With water resistance up to 50 metres, it's also ideal for water-based activities.

The GT5 works seamlessly with Huawei’s Stay Fit app, allowing users to track calories, meals, and over 100 workout modes. With Activity Rings 2.0, you can monitor your daily activity and set personalised fitness goals. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, screenshot capture, and is fully compatible with both iOS and Android via the Harmony app.