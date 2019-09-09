Huawei launches new noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

Berlin: Huawei has launched the FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds.

Loaded with a new audio strategy, the earbuds are also powered by a new intelligent sound called Kirin A1 chip.

The intelligent sound enables FreeBuds 3 of simple and stable connectivity, ultra-low latency, and an impressive approach to noise control.

Coupled with the latest generation of Bluetooth signal selection algorithm, the chip can dynamically identify frequency bands affected by 2.4GHz signal such as Wi-Fi and hop to a free channel.

This allows FreeBuds 3 to quickly adapt to environmental changes and achieve higher anti-interference capabilities.

Huawei`s own isochronous dual channel Bluetooth, allows the earbud to bring true stereo sound, connecting to both buds simultaneously, yet independently.

Also, Huawei`s self-developed dual-channel synchronised technology allows two headsets to receive the left and right audio channels directly from a smart device while facilitating direct communication between the device and the two headsets without interference.

The self-developed dual-channel synchronous transmission mode uses leads to latency, leaving ultra-low down to 190ms2.

This makes FreeBuds 3 the perfect wireless earbud for gamers who want instant acoustic feedback for an immersive gaming experience.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 will come in a round charging case, which is designed to comfortably fit in your pocket and rest easily in the palm.

FreeBuds 3 earpieces are expected to be comfortable and stable to wear, further allowing listeners to keep them in the ear for hours at a time.

In addition, these are sleek, beautifully finished, giving minimal yet modern design, complemented by gloss black and gloss white finishes.

The case is equipped with wireless charging capabilities and can be charged by both wireless chargers and reverse wireless chargers.

FreeBuds 3 will provide four hours of playback from a single charge, and a total of 20 hours when used alongside the charging case.