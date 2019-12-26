हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chinese telecom firm Huawei

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone to be launched in third quarter of 2020

The Mate X2 will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which means it will not fold outwards but inwards.

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone to be launched in third quarter of 2020
Image courtesy: Twitter

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is reportedly planning to launch its another foldable smartphone Mate X2 in the third quarter of next year. Based on the date, the foldable device should be powered by the upcoming Kirin 1000 processor and will most likely be unveiled at IFA 2020, news portal GizmoChina reported.

The Mate X2 will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which means it will not fold outwards but inwards.

 

Meanwhile, Mate Xs is a revamped version of the Mate X with a Kirin 990 5G processor that is scheduled to launch in March 2020 during Mobile World Congress 2020.

The Mate Xs will come with a number of improvements, according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu.

This new version of the Huawei Mate X foldable display-toting smartphone was first revealed in February of 2019.

According to Yu, the Mate Xs will have an improved hinge mechanism along with a more resistant screen.

Similar to the original Mate X, the Mate Xs will launch without access to Google services and apps.

