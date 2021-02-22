Huawei unveils Mate X2 foldable smartphone: 50MP camera, Octa core processor and many more

Huawei has finally unveiled the Mate X2 foldable device after the launch of MateX two years ago.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone comes with an OLED screen that is 8 inches tall and supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, while the external screen is 6.45 inches and also supports up to 90Hz refresh rate.

The device will pack a 4500 mAh battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge support and 55W charging speeds. It will weigh about 295 grams and supports 5G networks on the primary SIM and 4G networks on the secondary SIM.

In terms of selfies and videos, Huawei Mate X2 is equipped with a 50 MP Ultra Vision camera with wide-angle support, a 16 MP Cine Camera with ultrawide support, a 12 MP Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8 MP SuperZoom camera with 10x optical zoom and support for phase autofocus.

On the front is a 16 MP selfie shooter with wide-angle support, and FHD video recording.

The Mate X2 will be powered by an octa-core processor, with one Cortex A77 core at 3.13 Ghz, three Cortex A77 cores at 2.54 GHz and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores at 2.05 GHz. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256/512GB storage variants.