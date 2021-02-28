Huawei unveils new version of P40: 60Hz refresh rate, 3,800mAh battery and many key features

Huawei has unveiled a new version of its P40 flagship with LTE connectivity and it will join the likes of other variants in the lineup that consists of P40 Lite, P40 Lite 5G, P40 Lite E, P40 5G, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Plus.

Priced at CNY 3,988( Rs 45,000), Huawei P40 LTE is equipped with a 6.1-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The smartphone has the in-house Kirin 990 4G chipset and it also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It houses a 3,800mAh battery that powers the phone and also ships with 22.5W fast charging support.

In terms of selfies and videos, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP SuperSensing primary sensor, a 16MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. On the front, it has a 32MP dual-camera setup.

As per reports, Huawei is planning to launch at least three models -- P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro Plus.

The base model will reportedly have a 90Hz screen. The P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus will come with a 120Hz display.