Huawei Watch Fit 2 Smartwatch Launched In India Under Rs 10,000 With Workout Modes; Check Specs, Price

Huawei Watch Fit 2 India Launch: The Chinese electronic brand has launched the Huawei Watch Fit 2 smartwatch in the Indian market. The global variant is offered in three versions- Active Edition, Classic Edition, and Elegant Edition. Notably, the watch is already unveiled in select European markets in May 2022.

The smartwatch is now available for purchase in India.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Price in India

The smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 9,998 for the Midnight Black Active Edition. Consumers can purchase the Huawei Watch Fit 2 smartwatch on the e-commerce giant Amazon.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 Specifications:

The watch sports a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with 336 x 480 pixels resolution. It packs multiple preset workout modes and cloud-based watch faces as well, which you can download via the Watch Face store.

The wearable is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitor, as well as sleep and stress level trackers. It is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage and up to seven days with heavy usage.

Moreover, it also supports Bluetooth calling, and independent music playback which can be managed through playlists in the phone app.