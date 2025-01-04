Huawei Watch GT5 Pro Smartwatch Launched In India With ECG Monitoring, Price Start At Rs 29,999; Check Features

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Huawei has launched the Huawei Watch GT5 Pro Smartwatch in the Indian market. It is designed for fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers. The smartwatch comes with exclusive features which includes the pro-level Sports Mode, integrated GPS maps, advanced ECG monitoring and many more. It is also available in a Titanium Edition crafted from an aerospace-grade titanium alloy.

Notably, the smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and offers Bluetooth calling and text reply features for seamless connectivity.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Price In India And Availability

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Black is available for Rs 29,999, while the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Titanium is priced at Rs 39,999. Both variants of the smartwatch can be purchased on Amazon and Flipkart.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Design

The Huawei Watch GT5 Pro is meticulously crafted from aerospace-grade titanium alloy, featuring a titanium bezel, an iconic crown, a nanocrystal ceramic body, and a sapphire glass screen that exudes elegance and durability.

Its ultra-hard coatings and nano-film waterproof finish offer exceptional resistance to wear, water, and corrosion, making it ideal for daily wear and outdoor adventures. With an IP69K rating, the smartwatch is built to withstand even the harshest conditions, blending premium craftsmanship with robust performance.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Features

It boasts an impressive battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted usage. The smartwatch features Huawei's advanced TruSense technology for precise health monitoring, including stress management, heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep analysis.

The Beat-by-Beat ECG analysis provides detailed insights into cardiovascular health, complemented by specialized features such as women’s health tracking and enhanced sleep monitoring for a personalized wellness experience. Fitness enthusiasts can choose from over 100 workout modes, with professional-level tracking for activities like golf, trail jogging, and free diving.