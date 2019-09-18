close

Huawei's Kirin 990 chip to be available in India soon

The Kirin 990, which is also the world's first 5G-integrated mobile chipset, is also the first mobile SoC to come with 10.3 billion transistors, thus making it incredibly fast and efficient.

New Delhi: Heating up the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipset space, Huawei Consumer Business Group on Tuesday announced its flagship Kirin 990 System on Chip (SoC) will be available in India soon.

According to the company, the 5G version of the chip will be available in India with the upcoming line up of Huawei smartphones.

"As one of Huawei's key markets, customer-centric innovation is at the heart of everything we do in India. We have always believed in bringing the very best to our consumers by continuously focusing on innovation and making the experience better, every single time.

"The Kirin 990 is the very pinnacle of smartphone technology today and will leapfrog consumers into a new era of 5G. We are glad to announce a chipset that will revolutionise the way people use their smartphones," Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business, said in a statement.

Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 (5G), launched during the IFA earlier this month, are also designed to bring elevated performance, energy efficiency, AI capabilities and photography experience to an extensive group of 4G smartphone users.

Featuring 7 nm+ EUV manufacturing process, Kirin 990 (5G) is integrated with a 5G modem, and occupies a smaller area while consuming less power.

The Kirin 990 SoC features a three-level power efficiency structure, comprising of two ultra-large cores, two large cores, and four small cores, with a dominant frequency up to 2.86 GHz.

HuaweiHuawei IndiaArtificial intelligence
