New Delhi: Twitter Boss Elon Musk has shared a new post stating that he would resign as CEO as soon as he finds 'someone foolish enough to take the job'. Musk added that after that, he will just run the software and servers teams. The tech billionaire has recently lost his own poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO or not.

Stunned at his own Twitter poll result which decided he should quit as the CEO, Musk took a U-turn on Tuesday, saying that going forward, only Blue subscribers will be able to participate in polls organised by him.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

His Twitter poll had revealed that a whopping 57.5 per cent people wanted him to quit as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform.

"No one wants a job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," he had said on Sunday.

"The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive," he added.

Last month, Musk had said that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.

With IANS Reports