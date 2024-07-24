IGL Scam Alert: Fraudsters Send Fake Disconnection Notices—Here’s How To Stay Safe

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is alerting customers about a new scam involving gas connections. Fraudsters are sending fake disconnection notices and pressuring people to pay false bills.

Understanding the Scam:

Scammers are calling or texting customers and threatening to disconnect their gas supply if they don’t pay an overdue bill. Moreover to create panic, these messages often include a fake deadline and phony customer service number. When victims call on the number they are pressured to make immediate online payments.

IGL's Advisory and Recommendations:

IGL has issued an advisory about the scam and urged customers to be cautious. They recommend that people only pay their bills through the official IGL website to avoid falling victim to these fraudsters.

“Attention Customers! Please be cautious of fake calls, video calls, messages and platforms posing as legitimate IGL representatives. Do NOT share your personal or financial information on these platforms.” IGL posted on X.

How To Protect Yourself From the IGL Scam

- Be Cautious with Unknown Messages: Be wary of messages from unknown numbers.

- Don't Panic: If you've already paid your bills, there's no need to worry.

- Check for Errors: Look for grammatical mistakes and incorrect punctuation in the message. Official messages won’t have these errors.

- Avoid Calling Numbers in Messages: Don’t call the number provided in the message. Instead, go directly to the IGL website if you need to make a payment.

- Watch for Fraud Alerts: When you visit the official IGL website, look for the pop-up notification "FRAUD ALERT Notice to IGL PNG customers."