Important Changes Coming To WhatsApp Backups: Soon You Will...

New Delhi: As we step into 2024, WhatsApp users need to be aware of a crucial update that might impact their Google Drive storage. The deadline for free WhatsApp chat backups is approaching, and starting early this year, WhatsApp data will count towards your Google Drive storage.

If you're using the latest WhatsApp beta version on Android, you might have already seen a pop-up message in the chat backups section of WhatsApp settings, giving you a heads-up about these upcoming changes.

The message states that backups on WhatsApp will soon utilize your Google Drive storage. While WhatsApp does provide a storage review option to show users how much storage their data is using, it's essential to know that you have options.

If you prefer not to back up your chats to your Google account, WhatsApp suggests using the WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool to move your chats between Android devices.

While the reasons behind these changes haven't been officially disclosed by WhatsApp or Google, it's speculated that the increasing number of WhatsApp users might have led Google to rethink the feasibility of providing free cloud storage.

However, the good news is that users can continue backing up their data at no extra cost, as long as they have available storage within the 15GB of free cloud storage included with their Google Account or any additional purchased storage, such as through Google One.

For those who may require more storage, Google offers paid services starting from 100GB with various plans going up to 2TB. It's important to note that these changes don't mean additional charges for users with available free storage. The transition is a part of Google's broader effort to encourage users to consider their paid services.