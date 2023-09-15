New Delhi: On September 12, at Apple Wonderlust Event, the company finally launched its much-touted iPhone 15, and as usual, arguments about its price are taking centre stage at online platforms. Due to past pricing differences relative to other countries, the Indian market has been paying great attention to the cost. Thankfully, Apple has kept the base iPhone 15 price flat. However, the Pro models have suffered significant price hikes, which is a different matter.

For instance, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has increased by $100 in the United States and by a startling Rs 20,000 in India.

We've curated the article for you if you're looking for the most cost-effective iPhone 15 bargains and inquisitive about where it can be purchased for the most and least money.

Apple iPhone 15 Price In USA

The price of the iPhone 15 in the USA is $999. If we convert this amount into Indian rupee it will be Rs 66,208.

Apple iPhone 15 Price In China

iPhone 15 costs RMB 5,999 in China. In the Indian rupee, it will be Rs 69,124.

Apple iPhone 15 Price In Thailand

The cost of the Apple iPhone 15 in Thailand is à¸¿ 32,900. It will amount to Rs 76,472 when converted to Indian rupee

Apple iPhone 15: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch display, Dynamic Island, and more. The newly launched smartphone is powered with a powerful camera that is suitable for capturing cherished moments.

Apple iPhone 15: Camera

The iPhone sports a 48 MP main camera.

Apple iPhone 15: Chipset And Charging Port

The Apple iPhone 15 features an A16 Bionic Chip and USB-C charging port