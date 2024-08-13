Independence Day Sale: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Get Massive Discounts Ahead of iPhone 16 Debut; Check Discounted Prices

Independence Day Sale: Ahead of the launch of the much anticipated iPhone 16 series at an event in Cupertino Park next month, the current-generation iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus) is getting a massive discount during the Mega Freedom Sale announced by Vijay Sales. If you plan to buy an iPhone, this is the perfect time to purchase during the Independence Day sale.

iPhone 15 Discount In India:

As Independence Day sales, the iPhone 15 is listed for Rs 69,690 for the 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs 79,900. Moreover, the customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 4000 using the bank offers. If customers choose to pay using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank cards, bring the effective price of the device down to Rs 65,690.

iPhone 15 Plus Discount In India:

The iPhone 15 is listed for Rs 77,190 for the 128GB variant, which is originally priced at Rs 89,900. Moreover, the customers can avail of additional discounts of up to Rs 4000 using the bank offers. If customers choose to pay using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank cards, bring the effective price of the device down to Rs 73,190.

iPhone 15 Specifications:

The device features a 6.1-inch OLED display, offering vibrant visuals and deep contrasts. It is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency.

It runs on iOS v17, providing the latest features and security updates. For photography enthusiasts, the rear camera setup includes a 48 MP primary lens and a 12 MP secondary lens with autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and stable shots.

Adding further, there's a 12 MP front camera for high-quality selfies. The device is equipped with a 3349 mAh battery, ensuring ample power for all-day use.

iPhone 15 Plus Specifications:

The device features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing a stunning visual experience. The phone is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic processor, which ensures smooth and efficient performance.

It is loaded with a Li-Ion 4383 mAh, non-removable, offering long-lasting power. On the optics front, the dual rear camera setup includes 48MP and 12MP lenses, delivering high-quality photos and videos. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12MP front camera perfect for making clear video calls.