Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777508
NewsTechnology
INDEPENDENCE DAY SALE

Independence Day Sale: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Get Massive Discounts Ahead of iPhone 16 Debut; Check Discounted Prices

Amid the festive sale discount, the iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus) is experiencing significant price drops. These discounts come ahead of the anticipated launch of the new iPhone 16.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Independence Day Sale: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Get Massive Discounts Ahead of iPhone 16 Debut; Check Discounted Prices iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Discount

Independence Day Sale: Ahead of the launch of the much anticipated iPhone 16 series at an event in Cupertino Park next month, the current-generation iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus) is getting a massive discount during the Mega Freedom Sale announced by Vijay Sales. If you plan to buy an iPhone, this is the perfect time to purchase during the Independence Day sale. 

iPhone 15 Discount In India: 

As Independence Day sales, the iPhone 15 is listed for Rs 69,690 for the 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs 79,900. Moreover, the customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 4000 using the bank offers. If customers choose to pay using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank cards, bring the effective price of the device down to Rs 65,690. 

iPhone 15 Plus Discount In India: 

The iPhone 15 is listed for Rs 77,190 for the 128GB variant, which is originally priced at Rs 89,900. Moreover, the customers can avail of additional discounts of up to Rs 4000 using the bank offers. If customers choose to pay using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank cards, bring the effective price of the device down to Rs 73,190.  

iPhone 15 Specifications: 

The device features a 6.1-inch OLED display, offering vibrant visuals and deep contrasts. It is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency. 

It runs on iOS v17, providing the latest features and security updates. For photography enthusiasts, the rear camera setup includes a 48 MP primary lens and a 12 MP secondary lens with autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and stable shots. 

Adding further, there's a 12 MP front camera for high-quality selfies. The device is equipped with a 3349 mAh battery, ensuring ample power for all-day use.

iPhone 15 Plus Specifications: 

The device features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing a stunning visual experience. The phone is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic processor, which ensures smooth and efficient performance. 

It is loaded with a Li-Ion 4383 mAh, non-removable, offering long-lasting power. On the optics front, the dual rear camera setup includes 48MP and 12MP lenses, delivering high-quality photos and videos. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12MP front camera perfect for making clear video calls. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI -- What is in the Hindenburg Report 2.0?
DNA Video
DNA: Sensational revelations from postmortem report in Kolkata doctor rape case
DNA Video
DNA: Why landslide incidents increases in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh trying to please Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!