India PC market registers strong Q2 growth, Lenovo leads market share

New Delhi: The India traditional PC market shipped 3.4 million units, recording a solid 49.2 percent year-on-year (YOY) growth in Q2, according to IDC's Asia/Pacific Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Notebook category grew by 81 percent YoY contributing 74.3 percent of the overall India traditional PC market.

The consumer PC market declined by 14 percent YoY. The expected revival post-elections remained subpar and the overall pessimism of previous few quarters continued in Q2.

The overall commercial PC market grew by 108 percent in Q2 taking the total shipments to 2.43 million units, IDC said.

"The model code of conduct impacted the first two months of the quarter, but things picked up post-election. Strong performance from the SMB sector and corporates because of Windows 10 refresh coupled with a strong performance from the BFSI sector and increased global refresh orders helped commercial segment stay positive," says Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PC, IDC India.

Lenovo led the India traditional PC market with overall market share of 46.2 percent. This was followed by HP Inc. It had an overall market share of 22.4 percent in 2Q19 though it observed a YoY growth of 5.9 percent.

Dell Inc had a relatively weak quarter, slipping to the third spot as its share fell to 14.2 percent in 2Q19. The vendor had a YoY decline of 10.1 percent.

The growth in the traditional PC market was mainly due to commercial segment driven by Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) education deal fulfilment under which the Tamil Nadu government plans to distribute around 1.5 million laptops to students, IDC said.