हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ericsson

India’s data usage per smartphone may rise to about 25 GB per month by 2025: Report

The study projected that total traffic will triple reaching 21EB per month in 2025.

India’s data usage per smartphone may rise to about 25 GB per month by 2025: Report

New Delhi: India’s data usage per month is expected to rise to about 25 GB per month by 2025, according to a forecast by Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson.

In its Mobility Report for June 2020, Ericsson said in the India region, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone continues to show robust growth, boosted by the rapid adoption of 4G.  

Low prices for mobile broadband services, affordable smartphones and people’s changing video viewing habits have continued to drive monthly usage growth in the region, the study found.

However, Ericsson study said that only 4 percent of households have fixed broadband, making smartphones the only way to access the internet in many cases.

The study projected that total traffic will triple reaching 21EB per month in 2025 led by high growth in the number of smartphone users, including growth in rural areas, and an increase in average usage per smartphone.

“A total of around 410 million additional smartphone users are expected in India by 2025. Even if the traffic per existing smartphone user continues to grow significantly over time, the increase in average traffic per smartphone is expected to moderate as more consumers in India acquire smartphones. The average traffic per smartphone is expected to increase to around 25GB per month in 2025,” the Ericsson Mobility Report for June 2020 said.

Tags:
EricssonSmartphonesIndia Smartphones
Next
Story

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G for mobile launched; promises better performance than predecessor
  • 3,54,065Confirmed
  • 11,903Deaths

Full coverage

  • 80,63,488Confirmed
  • 4,37,532Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M54S

Badi Bahas: How will India respond?