India’s telephone subscribers increase 0.32% to 1,180.84 million in February 2020

New Delhi: The number of India’s telephone subscribers increased 0.32 percent to 1,180.84 million in February 2020, according to latest Telecom Subscription Data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

“The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,177.02 million at the end of January 2020 to 1,180.84 million at the end of February 2020, thereby showing a monthly increase rate of 0.32%,” a TRAI release said.

Urban telephone subscription decreased from 662.75 million at the end of January 2020 to 661.23 million at the end of February 2020, however the rural subscription increased from 514.27 million to 519.62 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were -0.23% and 1.04% respectively during the month of February 2020, the sector regulator said.

The overall Tele-density in India increased from 87.45 at the end of January 2020 to 87.66 at the end of Feb20. The Urban Tele-density declined from 144.16 at the end of January 2020 to 143.59 at the end of February 2020.

Rural Tele-density increased from 58.03 at the end of January 2020 to 58.61 at the end of February 2020. The share of rural and urban subscribers in total number of telephone subscribers at the end of February 2020 was 44% and 56% respectively.