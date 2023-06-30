trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2628990
NewsTechnology
SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

Indian American Palash Ahmed To Lead Sony Pictures Television's Music Development Foray

In this role, Ahmed will be collaborating on music-related projects across SPT's production groups.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 03:24 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Indian American Palash Ahmed To Lead Sony Pictures Television's Music Development Foray

Los Angeles: Sony Pictures Television has launched a new division focusing on music development, headed by Palash Ahmed, an Indian American executive who has worked as a music producer before joining the company in 2017, reports 'Variety'.

The move is intended to leverage the company's ties to Sony Music Group and the larger music industry.

In this role, Ahmed, who'll report to SPT's President, International Production, Wayne Garvie, will be collaborating on music-related projects across SPT's production groups (US scripted, international production, non-fiction and kids divisions), adds 'Variety'. Ahmed is a former music producer and entrepreneur.

cre Trending Stories

SPT Chairman Ravi Ahuja made the announcement in an internal note to staff obtained by 'Variety'.

In the note, explaining the rationale for the creation of the new division under Ahmed's charge, Ahuja said: "We have seen great success with our partnership with PlayStation Productions in producing TV adaptations from popular game IP, and now we want to apply this same rationale to leveraging our ties to Sony Music and the music industry.

"Like content associated with video game franchises, film and TV content connected to musical artists also comes with a built-in, highly engaged fanbase, and we are excited to begin leaning in to opportunities to develop projects with musical artist connections."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad