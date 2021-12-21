Indian internet to be available in your mother tongue: Here's how to use it

New Delhi: The "New Internet," also known as the dWeb, is about to destroy the internet as we know it (Web 2.0). (Decentralised Web). The "namespace" of the internet is one of its most important components. Top Level Domains (TLDs) such as.com,.org,.in, and others make up the existing namespace. In the name "google.com," for example, the phrase "google" is the name, and ".com" is the TLD. This technology, on the other hand, is now obsolete and has only ever been important to website owners.

Your digital ids are currently assigned to you as user names by centralised corporations such as Google and Facebook. In the dWeb, your user Id belongs to you and is under your control, thus namespace is something that all internet users will be interested in. As the dWeb evolves, it is critical that it evolves in a way that is inclusive and meets the needs of all Indians, particularly those who speak their mother tongue as their first language.

Agaamin, a Gurgaon-based start-up, is attempting to solve this problem by developing a "Indian internet." Agaamin will launch "Smart Names" in all of India's main languages. The Hindi language is the first to be introduced. On January 1, 2022, at 00:00 hours, the "Smart" TLD.Bha (In Devnagari) for "Bharat" will go online. It will soon be launched in Bengali and several other Indian languages.

Sajan Nair, the founder of Agaamin, spoke about their aspirations for the future of namespace in India during their debut. “. Both Hindi and Marathi will be supported. Other languages will be added soon, after which we will look at emojis. In the future internet, smart names will be your digital id, and your name will be just as significant as your phone number.

Some of the immediate ways in which you can use your smart names are: -

1- Your unique name for your avatar in the metaverse.

2- It can be your unique wallet address just like your phone number is for UPI.

3- A domain name for your website.

4- It will be your universal log into all the Apps on the new internet. 5- It’s an investment as a Non Fungible Asset.

6- Apart from the registration of names, plans are also afoot for a secondary market where users can buy and sell their smart names.

"dWeb is going to disrupt virtually everything on the internet," Sajan stated of the future of dWeb and namespace in particular. Creating an early Dweb infrastructure in India entails providing 1/6th of the human race a head start."