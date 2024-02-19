trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722805
NewsTechnology
SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

Indian SMEs Better Prepared For Cyber Attacks, AI Adoption: Report

Among top three security threats globally, network attacks topped the list, followed by software vulnerability exploits and ransomware. 

|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 01:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian SMEs Better Prepared For Cyber Attacks, AI Adoption: Report

New Delhi: Budgets are increasing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India due to the rise of AI, global economic uncertainties and evolving security threats, a new report said on Monday, adding that “India respondents appear better prepared for cyber attacks.

SMEs in the country reported the highest overall budget increase (92 percent), with only 8 percent reporting that budgets were either 'remaining flat' or decreasing -- a positive outlook when compared to other countries surveyed, according to the report by US-based enterprise software company JumpCloud. (Also Read: Deepfakes Surge Ahead Of General Elections In South Korea)

“Companies in India are fast-moving and agile. They are seeking platform-based device and identity management solutions that scale to match their growth ambitions while also helping to meet emerging compliance and security challenges,” said Greg Keller, chief technology officer, JumpCloud. (Also Read: Carl Pie Suggests Elon Musk To Change His Name To Elon 'Bhai'; Netizens Flood X With Hilarious Reactions)

Among top three security threats globally, network attacks topped the list, followed by software vulnerability exploits and ransomware. In India, software vulnerability exploits topped the list (36 per cent), followed by network attacks (35 percent) with multi-factor authentication (MFA) in third place (26 percent).

Overall, IT admins are more optimistic about IT spending than six months ago. About 92 per cent of India respondents expect budgets to increase either slightly or significantly, which is above the global average of 80 per cent, said the report.

Adoption of AI is accelerating in India. Only 4 percent of India respondents have no plans to adopt AI compared to 13 percent of the US respondents and 23 percent of the UK respondents. “Additionally, 82 per cent of India respondents think their organisation should be investing in AI, versus the global average of 76 per cent,” the report added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!