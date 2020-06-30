हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chingari

Indian social app Chingari, alternative to Chinese TikTok, logs over 3 million downloads

Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed.

Indian social app Chingari, alternative to Chinese TikTok, logs over 3 million downloads

Bengaluru: Indians have rushed to download social app Chingari, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok, which is witnessing nearly 1 lakh downloads and over 2 million views per hour since the government banned 59 Chinese apps over national security concerns.

Already downloaded over 3 million times, the app which was founded by Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam last year, was trending at the top spot on Google Play Store, surpassing Mitron app, a TikTok clone platform.

"Since the word spread that Indians now have a homegrown and more entertaining alternative to TikTok, we have been recording traffic beyond expectations on our app," said Nayak.

"As Chingari is setting new benchmarks, a lot of investors are showing interest in our app. We are holding crucial discussions to get a good investor(s) on board so as to scale up our free-of-cost social platform," Nayak said in a statement.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra "who never used TikTok" has downloaded Chingari and tweeted about it, saying "More power to you".

Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed.

A Chingari user gets the opportunity to get creative with WhatsApp status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos.

The app is available in languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Chingari also pays its users based on how viral the content creator's video becomes.

For each video a user uploads on the app, the content creator gets points per view and these points can be redeemed for money.

The Chingari app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Earlier, Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Chinagri App welcomed the government's decision to ban Chinese apps.

"For a very long time, TikTok has been spying on users and sending back the data to China. We are happy that this step has finally been taken", he said.

Tags:
ChingaritiktokSmartphones
Next
Story

India’s telephone subscribers increase 0.32% to 1,180.84 million in February 2020
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Vocal for Local debuts in Ladakh, Goods from here gets to sale in Europe