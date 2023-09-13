Indian Star Shuttler PV Sindhu Attends Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event, Takes Selfie With CEO Tim Cook

New Delhi: Indian Badminton player and olympic medallist PV Sindhu attended the Apple iphone 15 launch event at Cupertino, California, USA. The ace shuttler made the trip memorable by clicking the selfie with Apple CEO Tim Cook, which was shared on her Instagram channel.

Sharing the selfie on her Instagram account, PV Sindu said: “An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim.”

“It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meeting you! I will gladly take you on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next.”

Apple in the second big event of the year launched a bunch of new products with the show stealer iPhone 15 series. The new lineup contains iPhone 15, iPhone 15 plus, iPhone 15 pro, and iPhone 15 pro max. The starting price of iPhone 15 is Rs 79,800 with some special offfers.

Apple Launches iPhone 15 Series, New Watches, & Airpods Pro (2nd Gen)

Apple also launched watch series 9 and watch ultra 2 in the event.

Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, which increases performance and capabilities; a magical new double tap gesture; a brighter display; faster on-device Siri, now with the ability to access and log health data; Precision Finding for iPhone; and more. Apple Watch Series 9 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900.

Apple unveils Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers all of the features users love about Ultra, plus the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, Apple’s brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures. Apple Watch Ultra 2 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new cycling experiences, features to help explore the outdoors, and a new watch face — Modular Ultra.

With all the new advancements, Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at Rs 89900.