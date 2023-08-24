New Delhi: Kerala is home to India's first-ever artificial intelligence school. The Santhigiri Vidyabhavan was inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital city, in a ground-breaking event. On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind opened the school.

It involves using artificial intelligence (AI) technology in several facets of education, such as curriculum design, individualised learning, assessment, and student support. These technologies include machine learning, natural language processing, and data analysis.

According to a Mathrubhoomi article, iLearning Engines (ILE) USA and Vedhik eSchool worked together to create the AI school. It's as if a new age in education is beginning right now. Experts including former Chief Secretaries, DGPs, and Vice Chancellors are among those working on this initiative.



According to Vedhik eSchool, this innovative method of learning that is supported by artificial intelligence will deliver a genuinely good education. It adheres to international standards to make learning more engaging outside of conventional class hours.

Your academic performance will improve since the material you learn aligns with the NSEA Standards, which are based on NEP 2020, the New National Education Policy.

The goal of the AI school is to give students an educational experience that is technologically oriented and offers resources, tools, and assistance that go beyond conventional teaching techniques.

It's a cutting-edge method of teaching that makes use of AI to enhance learning outcomes and get pupils ready for the difficulties of a world that is changing quickly.