India's first screen less TV Halo priced at Rs 90,500: Check features and more

Global tech company XGIMI has come up with India’s first screenless TV called Halo. It is touted to change the TV viewing experience with the smartest, portable, stylish projector.

XGIMI has received 28 international awards in just 6 years and Sushil Motwani, India representative for XGIMI products, said, " Halo is capable of turning any white wall into a 30-300 inch large screen and adopts the DLP cinema-grade technology. Now enjoy your favourite blockbusters without missing out on the big screen experience with premium sound via two customised Harman Kardon 5W speakers and stunning, true-to-life 3D and full HD projection."

Halo comes with a physical resolution of up to 1920×1080 and combined with 600-800 ANSI Lumens of brightness, which is the brightest 1080p portable projector. The DLP technology offers a physical resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Halo also supports video formats of up to 4K Ultra HD.

"Users can watch 2 to 4-hour videos (subject to actual usage) or listen to 6- 8 hours of music on a one-time charge. Halo also adopts a highly efficient LED light source, allowing its projections to stay perfectly crisp, clear, and bright for its entire LED lifespan of 30,000 hours. Enough for 4-5 hours of use every day for the next 6-7 years without any need to change the lamp. It consumes less than half the power of a traditional LCD TV and conventional projector, significantly lowering your total cost of ownership," Motwani added.

Halo boasts of a new Amlogic T950X2 TV chip, MaliG31 GPU, with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, which can give a better image quality. The price of Halo is Rs 90,500.

