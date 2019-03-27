हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India wireline subscribers

India's wireline subscribers decline 0.34% to 21.79 million in January 2019: TRAI

BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, held 67.02 percent of the wireline market share, TRAI added.

India&#039;s wireline subscribers decline 0.34% to 21.79 million in January 2019: TRAI

New Delhi: India's wireline subscribers declined 0.34 percent to 21.79 million in January 2019, telecom regulator TRAI said in its report.

BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, held 67.02 percent of the wireline market share, it added.

“Wireline subscribers further declined from 21.87 million at the end of Dec-18 to 21.79 million at the end of Jan-19. Net decline in the wireline subscriber base was 0.07 million with a monthly decline rate of 0.34%,” TRAI said.

The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 85.86% and 14.14% respectively at the end of Jan-19.

The Overall Wireline Tele-density declined from 1.67 percent at the end of Dec-18 to 1.66 percent  at the end of Jan-19. Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 4.49 percent and 0.34 percent respectively during the same period, TRAI added.

 

Tags:
India wireline subscribersBSNLMTNLTRAI
Next
Story

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changing set top box

Must Watch

PT2M3S

PM Narendra Modi is the only gamechanger, says FM Arun Jaitley