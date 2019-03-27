India's wireline subscribers decline 0.34% to 21.79 million in January 2019: TRAI

New Delhi: India's wireline subscribers declined 0.34 percent to 21.79 million in January 2019, telecom regulator TRAI said in its report.

BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, held 67.02 percent of the wireline market share, it added.

“Wireline subscribers further declined from 21.87 million at the end of Dec-18 to 21.79 million at the end of Jan-19. Net decline in the wireline subscriber base was 0.07 million with a monthly decline rate of 0.34%,” TRAI said.

The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 85.86% and 14.14% respectively at the end of Jan-19.

The Overall Wireline Tele-density declined from 1.67 percent at the end of Dec-18 to 1.66 percent at the end of Jan-19. Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 4.49 percent and 0.34 percent respectively during the same period, TRAI added.