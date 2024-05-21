Infinix GT 20 Pro Smartphone Launched In India With Free Gaming Kit; Check Price, Specs And Discount Offer

New Delhi: The Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone has been launched in the Indian market. The newly launched smartphone is part of Infinix’s ‘GT Verse’ with a focus on gaming. The Chinese electronic brand Infinix is offering a gaming kit which includes a GT Mecha Case, GT Cooling Fan, and GT Finger Sleeves for free as a limited offer until stocks last.

It is the latest gaming-focused smartphone by the Transsion group subsidiary. Notably, the Infinix GT 20 Pro was also launched in Saudi Arabia in April this year. The first sale is slated to begin on May 28th via the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price, Colour And Discount Offer:

The Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone is available in three colour options: Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver and comes in 8GB+256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variant. For the 8GB+256GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999. The 12GB + 256GB carries a price tag of Rs 26,999.

Consumers can also grab a discount offer of Rs 2,000 if transaction is made via SBI, ICICI, and HDFC bank cards.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications:

It is the first smartphone in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC. The handset features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also offers 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

The latest smartphone also comes with a gaming display chip Pixel Works X5 Turbo. It runs Android 14-based XOS 14 and loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

In the camera department, the smartphone packs a triple camera setup with the Infinix GT 20 Pro. It includes a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP shooter on the front.

On the design front, the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone houses a cool Cyber Mecha design. It also offers LED interface with 8 colour combinations and different lighting effects that can be customised. The company claims that it will offer three years of security patch updates and two Android OS upgrades.