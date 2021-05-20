Infinix Hot 10S with 6,000mAh battery launched in India, check price and features here

On Thursday, Infinix launched the Hot 10S smartphone in India. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker has launched the drive in four colour options: Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple and 95-Degree Black.

Price of Infinix Hot 10S

Infinix has launched the smartphone at a price point of Rs 9,999 for the base model which is packed with 4GB Ram and 64 GB storage. The other expensive version of the Inifinix 10S is priced at Rs 10,999, which is powered by 6GB Ram and 64GB storage. You’ll be able to buy the smartphone from Flipkart from May 27.

Specifications of Infinix Hot 10S

The smartphone features a 6.82-inch display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz Refresh rate, along with a 180Hz Sampling Rate. The display comes with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, LCD IPS panel, and 90.66% screen-to-body ratio.

Coming to the camera part, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 2-megapixel sensor, and an AI lens. The camera has various modes such as Portrait, Night, HDR, Portrait HDR, Super Night, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, among others. Infinix Hot 10S features an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by 12nm MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor, which has eight cores of powerful performance. The 64-bit SoC architect and clock speed of up to 2.0Ghz will let you heavy graphics game with ease.

The smartphone comes with an impressive 6,000mAh battery. The company claims that the battery can provide 27 hours of video playback or 17.35 hours of gaming or 17.07 hours of web surfing. The smartphone is based on XOS 7.6. The device is also powered with a fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and DTS Surround Sound.