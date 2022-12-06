Infinix Hot 20 5G with MediaTek chip sale starts December 9 on Flipkart; realme 10 Pro Plus 5G India launch on December 8

Two smartphones are all set to make their debut in India - Infinix Hot 20 5G which has already been launched in the country and realme 10 Pro which will be launched this week. While the Infinix Hot 20 5G goes on sale on Flipkart at 12pm starting December 9, realme 10 Pro series will be launched in India on December 8. Both smartphones come equipped with bands to support 5G in the country.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Price, Specs, Sale Date

As far as Infinix Hot 20 5G is concerned, it comes with a 6-nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The smartphone also features Bionic Breathing Cooling technology that ensures the phone does not heat significantly during use. As far as its display is concerned, the device sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and 120Hz Hyper-Vision refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a 50MP Dual AI Camera with Dual LED Flash. The AI Camera supports up to 18 presets. The Infinix HOT 20 5G comes with an 8MP Selfie Camera with LED Flash.

The Infinix HOT 20 5G comes with 64 GB of Internal Memory, which can be expanded to up to 1 TB using a MicroSD card slot. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM that can be expanded by up to 3 GB using the Virtual RAM feature. Infinix Hot 20 5G has been priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports quick 18W charging via a USB Type-C cable.

Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Specs

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G smartphone is will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The device will have RAM up to 12GB and 256GB of internal storage which can be expanded using a micro SD card (likely). The device will be launched in India on December 8. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The device has a USB-C port but lacks the 3.5mm jack.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G smartphone is likely to feature a 6.7-inch curved OLED Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen brightness will be 800 nits and will support HDR10+. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G may have a 108-megapixel triple camera system in the rear and a 16-MP camera at the front for selfies. The triple camera setup includes 108 MP Primary Camera along with 8 MP Ultra-wide angle camera, and 2MP depth camera while the sensor size is 1.67".

The 5G smartphone has already been launched in China. It was launched in three storage variants - 8GB + 128GB at a cost of CNY 1699 (approx Rs 19,400), 8GB + 256GB at a cost of CNY 1999 (approx Rs 22,900) and 12GB + 256GB at a cost of (approx Rs 26,300). The device will be available in Inda on Flipkart and the price in India is likely to start from under Rs 25,000.