Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Laptop, Zero Flip Smartphone India Launch Date Announced; Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: Infinix has announced the official launch date of the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop alongside a new Infinix Zero Flip smartphone in the Indian market. However, the Infinix Zero Flip smartphone is already available in the global market.

The company will launch both the products on October 17, 2024, at 12 PM. Consumers can purchase the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop and Infinix Zero Flip smartphone via e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ laptop specifications (Expected)

The laptop is expected to feature a 14-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The much anticipated laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 1334U processor.

It may include Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 integrated graphics and could come with 16GB of LPDDR4X 4266MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD, and will run on Windows 11. The design of the Inbook Air Pro+ takes inspiration from the Apple MacBook Air series laptops reportedly, with a thin metal body, a large trackpad, and a minimalist lid.

The laptop may come with a peak performance output of 4.6GHz, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 integrated graphics and casual gaming with playable frame rates at 900p resolution.

The laptop is expected to come with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Infinix Zero Flip Smartphone (Expected)

The handset could sport a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels. There will also be a 3.64-inch external AMOLED display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 4720mAh battery with 70W fast charging support and could be powered by the Dimensity 8020 chipset with 8GB RAM (plus 8GB virtual RAM) and 512GB storage.

The phone could feature a 50MP front camera and a 50MP dual rear camera setup supporting 4K video recording. The foldable handset highlights the integration of GoPro, which enables the users to control settings and use the phone as a display for GoPro footage.

The upcoming smartphone is likely to come with a dual speaker setup, tuned by JBL.