Infinix Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition Launched In India With VC Cooling Technology 2.0 Under Rs 20,000; Check Specs

New Delhi: Infinix has launched a new edition of its Note 40 series smartphones. The newly launched Racing Edition consist of the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Infinix Note 40 Pro+. Notably, the Infinix Note 40 series is designed in collaboration with BMW Designworks and feature an F1-inspired design. The Infinix Note 40 Pro comes 8GB+256GB RAM storage variant. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ is offered in a 12GB+256GB storage model.

Both smartphones are equipped with VC Cooling Technology 2.0 along with 11 layers of heat dissipation material that are claimed to offer improved thermal management on the handset.

Infinix Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition India Price

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the only 8GB+256GB RAM storage variant. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition is offered at Rs. 18,999. It is important to note that these prices are including banking offers. Consumers can purchase the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition via Flipkart starting from August 26.

Infinix Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition Specifications:

Both the smartphones sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness. They are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.



On the optics front, both the models come with a 108-megapixel main camera and two unspecified 2-megapixel sensors. There is a 32-megapixel shooter at the front for both models. The handsets feature dual JBL-tuned speakers and offer support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

On the security front, Both models have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.