Infinix Unveils Note 30 5G: Feature-Rich Smartphone Available At Rs. 13,999

Infinix has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Infinix Note 30 5G, broadening the spectrum of affordable 5G smartphones in the market. The Note 30 5G, part of Infinix's Note series — known for its budget-friendly prices, impressive features, and large display — the Note 30 5G is now available starting at Rs. 13,999. The Infinix Note 30 5G features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp and smooth visuals. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and comes in two variants of RAM and internal storage — 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications

The device runs on the latest Android 13 with XOS 13 and supports expandable storage up to 2TB. The Infinix Note 30 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens for intelligent photography features. For selfies, the phone sports a 16MP front camera.

Infinix Note 30 5G Other Features

The smartphone promises an immersive entertainment experience with dual loudspeakers with JBL Surround System. The Infinix smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure access. It supports 14 5G bands and introduces innovative features like Super Signal Technology, Clever 5G 2.0 mode, and PC 2.0 for enhanced connectivity. NFC capability and enhanced security features make it suitable for payment transactions.

The device houses a large 5000mAh battery and supports 45W All-Scenarios Type-C Charging for quick charging. A unique bypass charging mode to minimise overheating during gaming, and Water Drop Detection for protection against moisture, further enhance its usability and durability.

Infinix Note 30 5G Price, Availability, Competitors

The Infinix Note 30 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 and can be purchased from major online retailers and Infinix's official website. The variant with higher storage and RAM retails at Rs. 15,999.

The smartphone faces fierce competition in the budget segment from devices such as Realme 8s 5G, POCO M3 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which offer similar specifications in the same price range.