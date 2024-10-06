Infinix Zero Flip Official India Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With 50MP Camera; Check Expected Specs

Infinix Zero Flip India Launch: Infinix has announced the official launch date of the Infinix Zero Flip smartphone in the Indian market. The phone is set to make its debut in the country by mid-October. Notably, the company's first clamshell-style foldable phone was introduced in global markets last month.

Infinix Zero Flip Price In India And Launch Date

According to the company's website, the Infinix Zero Flip will make its debut in India on October 17. However, the price and availability haven't been disclosed by the company.

Infinix Zero Flip Specifications (Expected)

The foldable smartphone could feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the cover display may come with a 3.64-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to be equipped with a 4,720mAh battery that can be charged at 70W using the included charging adapter.

The phone is anticipated to run on XOS 14, built on Android 14. It is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

On the photography front, the foldable smartphone could sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the other hand, there could be a 50-megapixel camera on the inner display. Hence, the users may record 4K videos using the inner and outer cameras.

It could offer GoPro integration. The company says it will receive two OS upgrades (up to Android 16). The Infinix Zero Flip features dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL.