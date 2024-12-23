Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Warns Of Mass Migration To THESE Cities Due To Climate Change

New Delhi: Infosys founder Narayan Murthy recently raised alarms about the escalating climate change concerns in India, warning that it could trigger mass migration to major cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. Speaking at an event in Pune on Friday, the IT industry veteran pointed out that countries like India, along with several African nations, are especially vulnerable to the effects of rising temperatures.

He highlighted predictions suggesting that in the next 20 to 25 years, some regions in India may become uninhabitable, potentially leading to migration from these areas. Narayan Murthy also emphasized that cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad already face significant challenges, including traffic congestion and pollution, which could worsen as migration increases.

"We in India, particularly the corporate sector, have to cooperate with politicians and bureaucrats and ensure that there is no mass migration," Narayana Murthy was quoted as saying.

Tech pioneer Narayan Murthy expressed confidence that the corporate sector, along with politicians and bureaucrats, will ultimately address the issue. While acknowledging that Indians often tend to work at the last minute and that there may not be much immediate action on the matter, he remains optimistic about significant progress by 2030.

Earlier in November, Murthy reiterated his skepticism about the concept of work-life balance and voiced his disappointment with the idea of a five-day workweek. He firmly stated that this view was something he would "take to the grave."

According to the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index report from May, Bengaluru ranked higher than other Indian cities. In the overall rankings, Mumbai placed 427th, Delhi 350th, and Bengaluru 411th.