Instagram Back UP After Suffering Massive Global Outage

New Delhi: Social networking platform Instagram on Monday said that it has fixed the issue that caused the outage due to which users were facing trouble accessing the platform.

The company tweeted from its @InstagramComms account: "Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble - we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it."

On the online outage monitor website Downdetector, users started reporting the issue earlier on Tuesday morning , which peaked at more than 1.7 lakh.

"User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 7:56 PM EDT. http://downdetector.com/status/instagram/ RT if you're also having problems," Downdetector tweeted

According to Downdetector, 9 percent while using the website, and 4 percent while logging in.