New Delhi: According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, hundreds of users were unable to access Meta-owned Instagram today, March 22, 2024. At the height of the outage, over 5,000 users in the US reported having trouble accessing the photo-sharing website, according to data on the website.



Seventy percent of users reported having trouble logging in, 19 percent reported having problems accessing the app, and 11 percent reported having problems connecting to servers. Downdetector, an outage tracking tool, gathers status information from many sources to track outages.

Social media users ironically took to the microblogging platform to upload photographs and GIFs to make light of the issue, igniting a meme frenzy in response to the worldwide outage.



Check out some of the funniest responses to Instagram's outage:

