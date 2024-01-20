Instagram Faces Outage In United States; Social Media Flooded With Memes

New Delhi: Instagram users in the United States were hit by a service outage on Friday, causing inconvenience to many who reported issues with sending or receiving direct messages (DMs). Complaints flooded social media platforms, especially X (Twitter), with users expressing frustration over the disruption.

Downdetector, an internet outage tracking portal, recorded a peak in reports around 6 PM EST, with more than 1500 users reporting problems.

User Complaints On Social Media

Social media users voiced their concerns about the Instagram outage on X, highlighting the inability to respond to DMs.

Some complained about the issue persisting for hours, seeking prompt resolution from Instagram. The majority of complaints, about 85 percent, were related to issues with the application, while 12 percent reported problems with the website, and 3 percent faced feed-related problems.

No Response From Meta Yet

As of now, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has not issued a response or statement regarding the reported outage. Users are awaiting an official acknowledgment and solution from the platform.

Previous Server Connection Issues

This is not the first time Instagram has faced technical difficulties. In November last year, over 10,000 users globally, including around 1000 in India, reported server connection problems, impacting the user experience.

New Feature For Teen Accounts

In a separate development, Instagram is introducing a new feature called "nighttime nudges" for teen accounts. This feature aims to encourage responsible usage and limit screen time on the application for younger users.