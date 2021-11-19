Instagram gets rid of Threads app; here’s why

New Delhi: The majority of Instagram's features are just new concepts; you can find some of the most recent ones on Snapchat and rivals. People speak a lot on Instagram, and as a result, Instagram Threads, a specialised conversation app, has been available on app stores. Threads, which was created to compete with Snapchat in 2019 with comparable functionality, is currently being shut down.

Instagram is getting rid of the Threads app, just like it did with the previous messaging service Direct. Sending messages and Stories to "Close Friends" will now require users to use the main Instagram app. Although Instagram has yet to make an official announcement, a TechCrunch story claims that an Instagram spokesperson has confirmed the development.

In 2019, the Threads app was introduced as a Snapchat rival. You may talk with your friends and acquaintances, and even send them stories, similar to Snapchat. Later versions of the programme added the ability to chat with anyone. You can also view the stories of your favourite acquaintances in Threads.

"We know that people care about connecting with their close friends, and we've seen this particularly over the past few years with the growth of messaging on Instagram," said the spokesperson. "We're bringing the fun and unique features we had on Threads, to the main Instagram app, and continuing to build ways people can better connect with their close friends on Instagram. We hope this makes it easier for people to have all these features and abilities in the main app."

Instagram used to have its own chat tool called Direct. The goal of that app was to provide Instagram users with a standalone text app that didn't require them to access the main app. However, it was finally cancelled, and Threads was released shortly after.

Threads isn't as popular among die-hard Instagram users, who prefer to use the main app for all of their Instagram needs. Furthermore, Facebook Messenger allowed users to send messages to Insta users, resulting in a unified messaging experience across both platforms.

