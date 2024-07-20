Multi-Audio Track Feature: Instagram Allows Users To Add Up To 20 Audio Track On Single Reel

Instagram New Feature: Meta-owned photos and video-sharing platform Instagram has launched a new multi-audio tracks feature for Reels. This feature allows users to add up to 20 audio tracks or songs to a single reel and visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips while editing in the app.

The new multi-audio track feature will enhance the creative potential of their content and is now rolling out across the globe and has already started appearing in India. It also provides flexibility in pairing the right tracks with the right clips, enabling more personalized content creation.

Moreover, the feature also includes a fade effect for overlapping audio clips, ensuring smooth transitions within the content.

How To Use Multi-Audio Track Feature On Instagram Reels?

Update the Instagram App:

Ensure the latest Instagram app version is installed by checking for updates in the App Store or Google Play Store to access the newest features and improvements.

Open Instagram’s Video Editor:

Open Instagram, start a new Reel or edit an existing one, and find the “Add to Mix” option to access the video editor for further customization.

Select and Customize Tracks:

Choose the desired music tracks for your video on Instagram and customize the audio mix by selecting specific sections of the tracks to match your preferences.

Publish and Share Your Reel:

Once satisfied with the audio mix and video content, publish your Reel so other users can utilize the chosen track in their videos.