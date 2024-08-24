Instagram New Feature: Meta-owned platform Instagram has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add a song to their profile. However, the new functionality is pretty similar to the now barren social media platform Myspace in the early 2000s.

The new feature has been launched with the new addition in collaboration with American popstar Sabrina Carpenter, whose Instagram profile will now include a teaser to her upcoming single “Taste” from the album “Short n’ Sweet”.

Currently, Instagram also introduced a feature that allows users to add up to 20 tracks to a single reel and visually align audio with elements like text, stickers, and clips during editing in the app.

Here's How You Can Add A Song To Your Instagram Profile

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and go to your profile by tapping the profile icon.

Step 2: Tap the “Edit Profile” button just below your bio.

Step 3: Scroll down and select the “Add Music to Your Profile” option.

Step 4: Browse through the available songs or search for your favourite track.

Step 5: Choose a 30-second portion of the song that you want to feature on your profile.

Step 6: Once you’re satisfied with your selection, save it. The song will now appear in your bio section, ready to be played by anyone who visits your profile.