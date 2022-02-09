हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram rolls out bulk delete features, security checkup worldwide

The company said that people will now be able to bulk manage -- delete, archive -- their content and their interactions including comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.

San Francisco: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that several features, including 'Your activity' will start rolling out globally.

The company said that people will now be able to bulk manage -- delete, archive -- their content and their interactions including comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.

"At the end of last year, we started testing a new experience for people to see and manage their activity on Instagram in one place," the company said in a blogpost.

"Now this new experience, called 'Your activity,' will start rolling out to everyone," it added.

In addition, people will be able to sort and filter their content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes and stories replies from specific date ranges, all in one place.

Users can also use this to find content that they have recently deleted or archived, check out your search history, see the links they have visited and the amount of time spent on the platform and download information.

Earlier, the company introduced a 'Security checkup' for people whose accounts may have been hacked. Now, this feature is available to everyone worldwide.

Security checkup guides people through the steps needed to secure their account including checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as a phone number or email address.

Also, now, when users post something that goes against the company's Community Guidelines, it will appear in Account Status.

