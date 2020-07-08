हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Instagram

Instagram rolls out pinned comments feature for all users

One can pin up to three comments to the top of the post at a time.

Instagram rolls out pinned comments feature for all users

New Delhi: Photo-sharing app Instagram has rolled out the pinned comment feature for users to pin up important or favourite comments on their posts

Instagram tweeted, "We're rolling out pinned comments everywhere. That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation."

On Instagram, one can pin up to three comments to the top of the post at a time. All your pinned comments will appear right below your photo with a Pinned label.

The Facebook-owned company has also launched TikTok alternative Reels in India which allows users to record, edit and share short multi-clip videos.

With Reels, Instagram users can share short videos with their followers on Feed and, if they have a public account, make their reels available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore.

People can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools on Reels.

India is the fourth country, after Brazil, Germany and France, where this new format is being tested.

