Instagram starts product tagging feature; check how it works

Business owners will receive a notification when someone on Instagram tags a product of theirs. 

Instagram starts product tagging feature; check how it works

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out a product tagging feature for all users in the US. As per TechCrunch, all US-based users will now be able to tag products from businesses that are set up for Instagram as earlier the particular feature was only available to creators or business accounts.

Business owners will receive a notification when someone on Instagram tags a product of theirs. They can also view all tagged content on their profile in one place. 

Brands are also able to control who tags their products by managing their product tag preferences in their settings.

To tag a product, first, you have to create a post like you normally would. After choosing your filter and making any adjustments, proceed to the next page and tag the brand of the products in your post using the "Tag people" option. From here, you`ll see "Tag products" where you can tap the product in your photo or video and then search for that brand`s product to add a tag.

Over 1.6 million people tag at least one brand on average each week on the app. In 2020, Instagram launched its redesigned Shop tab. Instagram Shop is described as a place to browse products from favourite brands and creators. 

 

