trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633033
NewsTechnology
INSTAGRAM

Instagram Testing Live Activities Feature On iOS

Instagram's Live Activities work on both Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 02:52 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Instagram Testing Live Activities Feature On iOS

New Delhi: Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing the Live Activities feature for its iOS app. As noted by 9to5Mac reader Fernando Moretto, the Instagram app is now showing Live Activities when users close the app while uploading a new photo or video. This eliminates the need to open the Instagram app, again and again, to make sure the upload is completed.

Instagram's Live Activities work on both Lock Screen and Dynamic Island. It seems that this feature is currently available to a really small number of users, as the company is testing it before rolling it out widely.

Meanwhile, last month, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the social networking platform was rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to the camera roll, in the US.

cre Trending Stories

"Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can't be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their Reels in Account Settings," he had said.

Mosseri didn't specify whether there would be any watermark on the downloaded Reels. However, a picture shared by him indicated that the downloaded video shows the account name of the user who posted it and the company's logo.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded