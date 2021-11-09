Instagram tests monthly subscription at Rs 89 for exclusive stories and content

New Delhi: Instagram, a Facebook-owned social media app, has been testing a subscription feature that allows creators to earn money. According to Instagram's iOS App Store listings, the firm is now preparing to offer this functionality.

The Instagram App Store listing now features a new "Instagram Subscriptions" category under the "In-App Purchases" section. Instagram Subscriptions cost between $0.99 and $4.99 in the United States, according to TechCrunch. In India, the app is also available on the App Store. Instagram Subscriptions cost Rs 89 per month in this country. Users may buy Instagram Badges to present creators during live sessions, and the new subscription option is available alongside them.

Earlier this year, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated that the firm is looking into subscriptions on the network. Instagram Subscriptions are expected to work in a similar way to Twitter Blue, where users may acquire exclusive tweets and other material. Similarly, Instagram is anticipated to limit access to specific content to subscribers only. For several months, Instagram has been exploring a similar function.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer working on subscription-based fan clubs, has been posting updates on Instagram. Instagram is experimenting with a subscribe button on a creator's profile. Subscribers will have access to special content such as stories and live videos. When you DM (direct message) the creator or comment on their posts, a special member badge will appear next to your username. This emblem is designed to prioritise interactions with the creator.

In addition, creators will be able to track their estimated profits, active members, and expired membership. Instagram will also allow creators to customise the name and pricing of their subscription. And fans have the option to cancel at any time.

Instagram is one of the most popular platforms for influencers and artists, and there are already a variety of revenue-generating opportunities available, such as brand collaborations and adverts. Subscriptions, on the other hand, would involve fans directly, and Instagram could expand its options for fan-creator interactions in the future. The latest changes point to an almost-ready functionality, and given the current status of subscription fees on the App Store, Instagram could debut this feature shortly.

