Instagram Tips: Here's how to mute a contact on the photo-sharing app

Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms and recently, it was the third most downloaded app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, confirmed a Sensor Tower report.

Meanwhile, Instagram comes with loads of features that enhance the user experience.One such feature allows users to mute a contact whose posts they don’t want to see. This is not the same as unfollowing a contact as when you try to mute a contact, you don’t see their posts and stories, depending on what you have decided to mute. However, the muted contact can easily see all your posts without any restrictions.

The best part about this feature is that Instagram will not inform the muted contact about your choice, which basically means your secret is safe. So in case you have even muted your best friend, he/she would not know about it. Here’s how to mute a contact on Instagram:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Go to the profile by searching for them in the search bar of the app or by clicking on their profile's name of the contact in their post.

Step 3: Click on the Following button which will basically open a window with three options -- Mute, Restrict and Unfollow.

Step 4: Tap on the Mute button.

Step 5: Then toggle the Post button to mute all the posts from the selected contact.

Step 6: After that toggle the Stories option to mute all stories from the contact.

