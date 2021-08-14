हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram features

Instagram Tips: Here's how to mute a contact on the photo-sharing app

Meanwhile, Instagram comes with loads of features that enhance the user experience.One such feature allows users to mute a contact whose posts they don’t want to see.

Instagram Tips: Here&#039;s how to mute a contact on the photo-sharing app

Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms and recently, it was the third most downloaded app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, confirmed a Sensor Tower report.

Meanwhile, Instagram comes with loads of features that enhance the user experience.One such feature allows users to mute a contact whose posts they don’t want to see. This is not the same as unfollowing a contact as when you try to mute a contact, you don’t see their posts and stories, depending on what you have decided to mute. However, the muted contact can easily see all your posts without any restrictions.

The best part about this feature is that Instagram will not inform the muted contact about your choice, which basically means your secret is safe. So in case you have even muted your best friend, he/she would not know about it. Here’s how to mute a contact on Instagram:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Go to the profile by searching for them in the search bar of the app or by clicking on their profile's name of the contact in their post.

Step 3: Click on the Following button which will basically open a window with three options -- Mute, Restrict and Unfollow.

Step 4: Tap on the Mute button.

Step 5: Then toggle the Post button to mute all the posts from the selected contact.

Step 6: After that toggle the Stories option to mute all stories from the contact.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Instagram featuresInstagramInstagram muted contactInstagram posts
Next
Story

WhatsApp Tips: Here’s how to permanently hide chats without archive

Must Watch

PT4M45S

Caste Census: Tejashwi Yadav writes a letter to PM, seeking time to meet