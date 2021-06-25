हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram to let users post from desktop with THIS feature

Instagram to let users post from desktop with THIS feature

Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram plans to come up with a feature that would create posts using the web browser on a desktop computer and the test feature had gone live on Thursday for some users.

The photo-sharing platform is at long last thinking about letting users post from their computers. A number of Twitter users noticed that the test feature had gone live, and an Instagram spokesperson confirmed the test to TechCrunch saying, "We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we`re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser."

Users can check if the test is live for them by heading to Instagram in the browser and looking for a new `plus` icon in the icon tray on the top right.

The test is not available to everyone and it only allows users to create posts for the main feed. The new test feature is Instagram`s latest desktop product after the platform added the ability to view stories on the web in 2017 and added direct messaging to desktop late last year. 

