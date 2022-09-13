Instagram to allow users to repost other friend’s reels and posts, here’s how

New Delhi: Instagram users will soon be able to repost others' posts and reels. According to reports, the platform has begun testing this feature, which should be available to all users soon. The tests are being carried out with a small group of users. According to Instagram, the feature will function in the same way that you can currently repost other people's Stories.

One tipster has already spotted the feature being tested and has provided additional information about this new option for Instagram users. He mentions that the repost feature will be available on an Instagram user's profile section, next to the tag option.

We're not sure why the platform feels the need to include this option, but its focus has recently become very scattered and confusing. Adam Mosseri has already confirmed that Instagram will gradually transition from a photo-to-video platform, with users able to post 9:16 photos instead of the standard 16:9 format.

Instagram is expected to roll out the new repost feature to mobile users on the Android and iOS Instagram apps in the coming months, once the platform and its developers have completed testing.

The design of the app has already been tweaked, but it is still difficult to use on a foldable form factor, which Instagram needs to work on, especially with many foldable devices expected to launch in the near future.

Instagram is eyeing TikTok, and Reels is being touted as the go-to platform for the Meta-owned app's business growth. It is even prepared to consider e-commerce as a source of revenue through various content creators.