Instagram New Feature: Good News For Instagram Users! Meta-owned platform is testing a feature which allows users to completely reset their content recommendations across feeds, Reels, and Explore pages.

Currently, the much-anticipated feature is in the developing phase. The company aims to roll out this feature globally, giving users more control over their feed, especially if the content no longer aligns with their preferences.

The reset option enhances the existing tools that allow users to personalize recommendations by marking content as "Interested" or "Not Interested" and filtering specific words or phrases using the "Hidden Words" feature.

However, the much anticipated new feature offers users the ability to restart Instagram's algorithm when content suggestions no longer align with their interests. After resetting, the app will begin to relearn user preferences based on new interactions with posts and accounts.

Here's How To Reset Instagram Feed

Step 1: Open the Instagram and visit your profile.

Step 2: Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner to open the menu, then select Settings.

Step 3: Scroll down and select Content Preferences.

Step 4: Tap on the option to Reset the Suggested Content.

Step 5: Review the reset terms before proceeding.

Step 6: Press the Reset button to confirm.

Adding further, Instagram's algorithm is similar to the one used by TikTok, which is credited with the app's rapid growth. TikTok, used by over a billion people globally, many of whom are teens, also added a tool last year that allowed users to reset their video feeds.