Instagram to remove swipe-up feature on 30 August

Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram has decided to remove the swipe-up feature, which lets creators and brands direct users to third-party websites. It has already been sending in app notifications informing the users that the feature will not be visible from August 30.

But that doesn’t mean the social media platform in any way blocks users from redirecting to other websites. Instead, Instagram will replace the swipe-up links with link stickers, which users can tap and then go to the website. It is already known that stickers are used in Instagram stories and posts but they cannot be hyperlinked to a website.

The company said that the stickers are more apt with the way people use Instagram against the swipe-up function. Currently, users swipe left and right to navigate between stories, while the swipe up function is offered for advertisers and select users, who can use it to sell products, give out more information on an offer, and so on.

This feature was already under testing mode since June and it might also allow any Instagram user to share a link on the platform. This is seen as a big change as the swipe up function was a premium feature for Instagram and it was being offered only to influencers with more than 10,000 followers and advertisers who pay for visibility.

The Instagram spokesperson said the social media platform is “still evaluating" on whether to come up with a feature to more users or limit it to the top influencers and brands.

