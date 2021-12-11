हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram stories

Instagram unveils playback feature in 2021: Here’s how to use it

Instagram has started displaying a banner at the top of users' feeds with a button that allows them to curate tales from their archives.

Instagram unveils playback feature in 2021: Here’s how to use it

New Delhi: Instagram, which is owned by Meta (previously Facebook), has unveiled a new Playback function that allows users to see a review of their "favourite Stories" from 2021. Instagram users can now display their followers their top ten stories from the year thanks to a new feature. Instagram will recommend a collection of Stories for the 2021 Playback, but users can remove these and choose others before uploading their 2021 Playback video. All users can utilise the function, although it will only be available for a few weeks.

Instagram has started displaying a banner at the top of users' feeds with a button that allows them to curate tales from their archives. The stories will be combined into a 2021 Playback and will be shown with a 2021 Banner. Users can remove the Stories that are automatically picked, as described above, if they bring up unpleasant memories. Obviously, any other story from 2021 can be substituted for these.

The new Playback option is also useful if a person wishes to review the previous year. Users can also make their own year-in-review videos to recap the year's most important stories. The feature is believed to be influenced by Spotify's Wrapped feature, as well as a variety of other popular tools towards the end of each year.

Instagram is yet to unveil a tool that allows users to share their top posts from 2021, and the current feature only allows users to share stories from their past. Instagram's new Playback function is now available to all users, however it will only be available for a limited time.

Instagram's CEO, Adam Mosseri, recently stated that the platform is aiming to give consumers more power. The site, which is owned by Meta, is also bringing back a version of the company's original chronological feed, which was removed in 2016.

